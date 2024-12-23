Ypsilanti Mayor Brown hopes to redo government infrastructure in New Year

If Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown had her way and a lot more money available, she would replace all the current city-owned buildings and build one city government center.

The mayor and the city council last week began planning out their budget priorities for 2025. Some of the key ones include continued pride and beautification projects, the improvements to Water Street and economic development.

Brown says a lot of the city’s infrastructure isn’t in very good shape and wishes they could make more improvements.

“There’s not one building that we own that I don’t think needs to be demolished and we start over, honestly. We just don’t have the funds to do so. And so, of course, our focus right now is DPW because that is unsafe.”

Ypsilanti’s DPW Yard is falling apart. The council has already approved funding to stabilize the structure as it seeks a permanent solution.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

