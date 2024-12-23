© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Ypsilanti Mayor Brown hopes to redo government infrastructure in New Year

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 23, 2024 at 5:49 AM EST
Ypsilanti City Hall
Blogspot
/
blogspot.com
Ypsilanti City Hall

If Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown had her way and a lot more money available, she would replace all the current city-owned buildings and build one city government center.

The mayor and the city council last week began planning out their budget priorities for 2025. Some of the key ones include continued pride and beautification projects, the improvements to Water Street and economic development.

Brown says a lot of the city’s infrastructure isn’t in very good shape and wishes they could make more improvements.

“There’s not one building that we own that I don’t think needs to be demolished and we start over, honestly. We just don’t have the funds to do so. And so, of course, our focus right now is DPW because that is unsafe.”

Ypsilanti’s DPW Yard is falling apart. The council has already approved funding to stabilize the structure as it seeks a permanent solution.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City Councilypsilanti department of public servicesNicole Browninfrastructure
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content