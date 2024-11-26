© 2024 WEMU
Ypsilanti City Council set to finalize meeting schedule for 2025

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 26, 2024 at 6:35 AM EST
The City of Ypsilanti logo in City Hall on Sept. 24, 2019.
City of Ypsilanti
/
cityofypsilanti.com
The City of Ypsilanti logo in City Hall on Sept. 24, 2019.

The Ypsilanti City Council will hold its organizational meeting tonight as it prepares for the upcoming year.

The Mayor and Council will officially set the dates, times and frequency of Council meetings, which will continue to be the first and third Monday of each month except in August, September, and November when meeting will be held on the second and fourth Monday.

December will feature only one meeting.

Mayor Nicole Brown says they have many important issues to work on in the coming year.

“Mainly focusing on the remediation of Water Street because that’s very important for us, and it’s been on the table even before I was a Council member to be honest with you. We want to work on collaborating better and communicating out with the things we are working on: new, old, and in-between.”

The Council tonight will also hold a public hearing and possible vote on an ordinance that would allow the Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority to enact a Special Alternative Limits Program to better regulate pollutants.

