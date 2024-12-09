Ypsilanti Mayor considering alternatives to Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings

With the Ypsilanti City Council dropping the Pledge of Allegiance from the beginning of council meetings, Mayor Nicole Brown is considering options for a replacement.

The council voted to stop citing the pledge last week saying it wasn’t needed, and the focus should be on Ypsilanti. Ahead of the decision, there was discussion that the council could do something else, including adding an invocation by local clergy.

Brown says she’s not interested in bringing back a religious context to meetings but is considering a couple of options.

“It will likely be a moment of reflection. I may have prompts. It depends because, again, it sits with the mayor to build the agenda. So, with me, maybe reflection. With future mayors, it may be something different.”

Brown says she has yet to hear any reaction from the public regarding the change. The next regular City Council meeting is scheduled for December 17th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org