Ypsilanti workforce housing clears hurdle

The Ypsilanti City Council has given approval to the next step to build workforce housing next to the Centennial Plaza building.

The Council has approved the PUD, or Planned Unit Development Agreement and Master Plan. with developer Derric Scott to build the 60-unit complex at Pearl and Washington in what is now a parking lot behind Centennial Plaza.

Scott says they needed the agreement approved to move forward.

“Our current drawings, completed under the existing building code, is at risk of being reviewed under the new building code that will take effect, and we have been designing this project for over a year and a half now. If we delay any further, we’ll have to go back to the board and redesign this project.”

An underground parking garage with 21 spaces will be built on the site.

Scott says they have invested over $1 million into Centennial Plaza and are working to renew leases with most of the tenants.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

