Solar Ypsi wants to help families install panels

A group in Ypsilanti is looking to bring solar energy to low-income neighborhoods.

Solar Ypsi is making a presentation to the City Council tonight with its initiative. The plan is to help homeowners who otherwise can’t afford it install solar panels on roofs or other available spaces.

Spokesperson Dave Strenski says the initiative would allow installations on up to 200 homes.

“Today, solar is mostly installed in giant solar farms by utility companies or corporations. And solar that is installed on households are typically on middle to upper income, so this is an effort to get solar installed on lower income homes.”

The project would target Ypsilanti’s Neighborhood Enterprise Zone. Since Solar Ypsi isn’t a licensed organization. it can’t apply for any grants, which is why they’re asking for the help of the City Council.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

