Chelsea City Council chooses new member

The Chelsea City Council announced its choice of who would fill the seat for the remainder of former council member Bill Ruddock’s term.

Five applicants entered to fill the empty member seat at the Chelsea City Council after a month-long application process.

The seat was left vacant after former member Bill Ruddock resigned from his position in April after facing criticism for inappropriate remarks he made during a March council meeting.

Kate Henson, President of the Chelsea School District Board of Trustees, was chosen as the council’s newest member out of four other applicants. Henson received four first-place ranked-choice votes from city council members.

She will serve until November, when hers and three other council seats will be up for election.

