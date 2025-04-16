City of Chelsea seeking applicants to fill vacant city council seat

The City of Chelsea is accepting applications from residents to fill the seat of former city council member Bill Ruddock following his resignation. WEMU’s Ana Longoria has more.

During a recent Chelsea City Council meeting, council member Bill Ruddock stepped down from his role after being censured 5-1 by his colleagues for an inappropriate comment made during a meeting in March.

City Manager Martin Colburn says the city aims to find a resident to temporarily fill Ruddock's position until November. He says to apply for the interim council member role, residents must have lived in Chelsea for at least one year, be registered to vote, and possess knowledge of local politics.

“The council, I’m sure, would be looking for somebody that not only has an interest, but a knowledge base of the community, even better if they’ve got experience with the services that we provide.”

The application deadline is Thursday, May 1st. Chelsea City Council is expected to announce their candidate at the council meeting on Monday, May 5th.

