Saline Main Street works to revitalize city's downtown area

Downtown Saline has experienced its problems over the years, but there is a movement to turn the area into a destination for arts, shopping and entertainment.

Saline Main Street is a nonprofit organization that brings community events to the downtown district and works with the city to encourage economic growth.

Executive Director Mary Dettling says the goal is to turn downtown Saline into a cultural and commercial hub.

“So, we’ve worked with local businesses and incoming entrepreneurs, and we’ve worked with the city to help provide incentives to help make it easier for businesses to come to downtown just by tackling a couple of different challenges that businesses have seen over the years.”

Recently, Saline Main Street was awarded a grant by the state to support a sidewalk mural for Leather Bucket Alley. The public will be invited to co-create the art in a “color-by-numbers” format during community painting events.

