Saline approves plans to build downtown green space as town square

Saline City Council has decided to move forward with plans to build a green space downtown Saline to serve as the town square.

City Council voted 6-0 with one abstaining from the vote to partner with Praxis Properties to develop a gathering space along Michigan Avenue.

Mayor Brian Marl says, after the vote, the city council is rushing to finish their application for dollar-for-dollar Michigan Economic Development Corporation funding by Friday.

Marl says this has been a long time coming.

“We’ve talked about a downtown gathering space for many, many years now, and it’s time to act. It’s time to deliver on the behalf of our businesses and local residents. We host events right now in a parking lot, which is nice, but there’s so much more we can and should be doing.”

Marl says construction for the town square will begin in 2026 if everything goes to plan.

