Saline residents may see higher water bills in 2025

The City of Saline is considering a hike in water and sewer rates.

The administration is proposing a 6.5% increase in the water rate and a 7.5% hike in the sewer levy to take effect the first of the year.

The dollars will allow the city to fund needed projects like the renovation of the wastewater treatment plant and upgrades to the water plant.

Registered Municipal Advisor Andy Campbell says those upgrades should help stabilize costs in the long run.

“The hope is that, with consistent capital improvements and reinvesting in the system, that the operating expenses will go down or at least plateau. And that was something we were hoping for in the next couple of years as the system is improved and there’s hopefully less maintenance and repairs needed.”

The City Council is expected to vote on the tax increases at its next meeting on December 2nd.

