© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Saline voters deciding proposed changes to city charter

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 1, 2024 at 6:14 AM EDT
City of Saline water tower
Dwight Burdette
/
Wikipedia Media Commons
City of Saline water tower

There are two charter amendment proposals on the ballot in Saline this fall. Both come as recommendations from the Charter Revision Working Group.

Proposal A asks voters to extend the Mayor and council members terms from two years to four and move the elections to even numbered years to coincide with federal and state ballot.

Saline Mayor Brian Marl says he believes there is value in having two-year terms, but he can see the advantages of the change.

“The city is spending valuable staff time and upwards to $10,000 to put on an election, and some of these candidates may get 3-400 votes in a growing dynamic community of 10,000.”

The other amendment would place the Local Officers Compensation Commission that sets local elected officials’ salaries, which is already the case, into the City Charter.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News salineCity of SalineBrian Marlamendmentnovember ballot2024 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content