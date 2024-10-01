Saline voters deciding proposed changes to city charter

There are two charter amendment proposals on the ballot in Saline this fall. Both come as recommendations from the Charter Revision Working Group.

Proposal A asks voters to extend the Mayor and council members terms from two years to four and move the elections to even numbered years to coincide with federal and state ballot.

Saline Mayor Brian Marl says he believes there is value in having two-year terms, but he can see the advantages of the change.

“The city is spending valuable staff time and upwards to $10,000 to put on an election, and some of these candidates may get 3-400 votes in a growing dynamic community of 10,000.”

The other amendment would place the Local Officers Compensation Commission that sets local elected officials’ salaries, which is already the case, into the City Charter.

