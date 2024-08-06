Saline officials OK four-year plan for the city

The City of Saline has approved a new strategic plan. It sets the goal for the city through 2028.

City officials have been working on the new plan since October of 2023. It establishes a core mission for Saline focusing on goals to achieve in the coming years.

City Manager Colleen O’Toole says it sets out specifics for the city to reach.

“Very detailed action items with timelines, who takes ownership of them, things of that nature, so I’m very excited. For me as a manager, this is the roadmap I’ve been looking for in leading my team.”



The plan sets eight strategic priority areas reflect the overarching vision of the city through Fiscal Year 2028. Within each category, there are also goals and action steps.

