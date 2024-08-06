© 2024 WEMU
Saline officials OK four-year plan for the city

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 6, 2024 at 5:35 AM EDT
Saline City Hall
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Saline City Hall

The City of Saline has approved a new strategic plan. It sets the goal for the city through 2028.

City officials have been working on the new plan since October of 2023. It establishes a core mission for Saline focusing on goals to achieve in the coming years.

City Manager Colleen O’Toole says it sets out specifics for the city to reach.

“Very detailed action items with timelines, who takes ownership of them, things of that nature, so I’m very excited. For me as a manager, this is the roadmap I’ve been looking for in leading my team.”

The plan sets eight strategic priority areas reflect the overarching vision of the city through Fiscal Year 2028. Within each category, there are also goals and action steps.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
