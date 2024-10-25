Colleen O'Toole

-
The City of Saline has approved of a land development purchase plan for a site along East Michigan Avenue just outside of downtown. WEMU’s Ana Longoria has the details.
The City of Saline has approved a new strategic plan. It sets the goal for the city through 2028. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.
Voters in Saline may be asked this fall to move away from two-year terms for the Mayor and City Council members and instead increase them to four years. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert has this report.
The City of Saline is looking at some state programs to redevelop and rehabilitate areas to spur economic growth. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.