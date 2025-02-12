Saline forms committee to find new city manager

The City of Saline has established a hiring committee to begin the process of hiring a new city manager.

Mayor Brian Marl will lead the committee, which includes two city council members and city employees and local residents. Marl says they will first evaluate and hire an independent consultant firm to aid in the national search for a new city manager.

He says the committee will hold its first meeting next week.

“I hope to secure a search firm at our first meeting in March. We’ll spend most of the month of March developing a community profile, finessing the job description and outlining key priorities for the next city manager.”

Former city manager Colleen O’Toole was hired on Monday to take the same position in Ferndale. Marl says he hopes to have the new city manager in place for Saline by July or early August.

