Enhancing Saline's downtown and infrastructure at the top of Mayor Marl's 2025 agenda

Saline Mayor Brian Marl says attracting more businesses to downtown and other areas will continue to be a high priority in 2025.

Marl says Saline has far too many vacant storefronts and wants to attract unique and dynamic businesses to the city.

Earlier this month, they hosted a small business summit that was well-attended. Marl says Saline also has some major infrastructure projects they will continue to work on in the coming year.

“The largest of which is the $80 million-plus rehabilitation of our wastewater treatment plant off of Monroe Street, which will enter year two of that project. And that project remains on schedule, on track, to be completed by the end of construction season 2026.”

When completed, the plant will be the largest capital improvement project in Saline history. Marl says they will also continue a comprehensive sidewalk rehabilitation program in 2025.

