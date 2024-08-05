© 2024 WEMU
Proposed term extensions for Saline's elected officials could be decided by voters in November

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 5, 2024 at 5:24 AM EDT
Saline water tower
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Saline water tower

Voters in Saline may be asked this fall to move away from two-year terms for the Mayor and City Council members and instead increase them to four years.

Under the proposal, candidates elected in 2025 would serve a three-year term and, in 2026, four-year terms.

City Manager Colleen O’Toole says the move should increase voter participation and save Saline money by not having to fund a separate election.

“So that we are on an even number cycle to align with the federal and state elections as well. That really helps us streamline and have consistency in our local election operations.”

The ballot question is expected to be discussed and voted on by the Saline City Council at tonight’s meeting.

The charter amendment would also have the compensation of the Mayor and Council to be determined by a Law Officers Compensation Commission. The commission already exists, so the language would just place it in the charter.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
