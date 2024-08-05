Proposed term extensions for Saline's elected officials could be decided by voters in November

Voters in Saline may be asked this fall to move away from two-year terms for the Mayor and City Council members and instead increase them to four years.

Under the proposal, candidates elected in 2025 would serve a three-year term and, in 2026, four-year terms.

City Manager Colleen O’Toole says the move should increase voter participation and save Saline money by not having to fund a separate election.

“So that we are on an even number cycle to align with the federal and state elections as well. That really helps us streamline and have consistency in our local election operations.”



The ballot question is expected to be discussed and voted on by the Saline City Council at tonight’s meeting.

The charter amendment would also have the compensation of the Mayor and Council to be determined by a Law Officers Compensation Commission. The commission already exists, so the language would just place it in the charter.

