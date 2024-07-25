Washtenaw County voters can cast August primary ballots starting this weekend

Early voting for the August 6th primary election begins on Saturday across Michigan.

How you can vote early depends on where you live in Washtenaw County. Ann Arbor, Milan, and Bridgewater and Ypsilanti Townships are running their own early voting systems apart from the county. Ann Arbor has six locations and voters can cast their ballots at any one of them.

Washtenaw Director of Elections Rena Basch says, for the rest of the county, there are five early voting locations.

“Four of them are regional, so that means only certain township or cities go to that regional site. But then, the one central early voting site is at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center.”



The four regional locations are the Sylvan and Scio Township Halls, the Ypsilanti Freighthouse and the Pittsfield Township Administration Building. All the county-operating early voting locations are open from 9 AM-5 PM. Ann Arbor City Hall is available 8 AM-5 PM with the other city run locations open from 11 AM-7 PM each day.

Early voting ends at all locations Sunday, August 4th.

