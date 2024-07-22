© 2024 WEMU
Deadlines approaching for August primary election in Washtenaw County

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 22, 2024 at 5:58 AM EDT
Request for absentee ballots have been pouring into the Washtenaw County Clerk’s Office. Today is the deadline to register online or by mail to vote in the August 6th primary, and early voting begins on Saturday.

New County Director of Elections Rena Basch says they have gotten over 69,000 absentee ballot requests so far with more coming in on a steady basis. She says it’s an indicator there should be a good turnout.

Basch says recently absentee voting has been the preference for the majority of primary voters.

“The past couple of Augusts, the absentee voters have accounted for about 60% of overall turnout. And so, we're right on track to have that same high percentage of absentee participation.”

Early voting for the August 6th primary begins on Saturday morning at four regional locations and centrally at the County Resource Learning Center. Ann Arbor and Bridgewater and Ypsilanti Township have their own early voting locations.

Basch says one change this year is that if you received an absentee ballot and don’t want to mail it, you can bring it to your early voting site or regular precinct on Election Day.

