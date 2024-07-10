Washtenaw County senior services millage one step closer to being placed on November ballot

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote tonight to place a new millage on the November ballot dedicated to senior services.

For years, activists have been pushing for the county to establish a dedicated funding source for senior services. According to the US 2020 Census, there are over 72,000 people in Washtenaw County age 60 or older. It’s also the county’s fastest growing age demographic.

County Commission Board Chairman Justin Hodge says there is overwhelming support among trustees to send the millage to the voters.

“They’ve also expressed a specific desire of around what that would look like. The big piece being a county office on aging. It passed first reading 9-0. I expect it will pass similarly on second reading, but I guess you never know until you get there.”



The 0.5 mills would be in effect for eight years through 2031. It is expected to raise just under $11.6 million the first year.

