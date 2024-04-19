Washtenaw County senior services millage may be placed on November ballot

Washtenaw County commissioners are considering placing a 0.5 millage on the ballot to raise funding for senior services.

Washtenaw is one of only eight counties in Michigan that does not levy a millage dedicated to senior services. There are numerous programs available but senior advocates say it often isn’t enough to serve all the needs.

Chris Lemon with the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation says there also needs to be better coordination of services.

“When we don’t have comprehensive coordination of services, that leads to gaps in services that are available, and it also leads to gaps where those services are available. So, there’s not really an equity lens being presented to the full county about who can get can get this kind of supportive services that they need."



The framework for what the millage would pay for only is still in a preliminary stage. It would include the creating an Office of Aging Resources within the county government.

Washtenaw County Board Chair Justin Hodge says the millage could be placed on the November ballot.

