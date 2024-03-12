© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senior services millage may be placed on Washtenaw County ballot

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 12, 2024 at 6:26 AM EDT
Service Needs of Older Adults in Washtenaw County
Washtenaw County
/
washtenaw.org
Service Needs of Older Adults in Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County is considering asking residents to approve a millage that would be used to fund senior services.

The County Commission passed a resolution in 2022 asking the administration to develop a recommendation for a 0.5-mil ballot initiative to present to voters for funding older adult services.

The plan was presented to the commission last week along with current millages that are nearing renewal.

Deputy County Administrator Andrew DeLeeuw says they have yet to finalize ballot language.

“The purpose at this point is very broad given the direction and the past discussion that we’ve had from the board, and it would just be used to support adults aged 60 or older that reside in Washtenaw County.”

It’s expected the new millage would raise just under $11 million a year for senior services in the county.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyandrew deleeuwWashtenaw County Board of Commissionerssenior citizensmillage2024 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content