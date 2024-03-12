Senior services millage may be placed on Washtenaw County ballot

Washtenaw County is considering asking residents to approve a millage that would be used to fund senior services.

The County Commission passed a resolution in 2022 asking the administration to develop a recommendation for a 0.5-mil ballot initiative to present to voters for funding older adult services.

The plan was presented to the commission last week along with current millages that are nearing renewal.

Deputy County Administrator Andrew DeLeeuw says they have yet to finalize ballot language.

“The purpose at this point is very broad given the direction and the past discussion that we’ve had from the board, and it would just be used to support adults aged 60 or older that reside in Washtenaw County.”

It’s expected the new millage would raise just under $11 million a year for senior services in the county.

