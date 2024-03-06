Public safety and mental health millage renewals could be placed on Washtenaw County's August ballot

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners tonight will be discussing and possibly placing five millage renewals on the August 6th primary ballot.

The five millages cover the Conservation District, mental health and public safety, the Enhanced Emergency Communication System, roads and non-motorized transportation and veterans' services.

The millage renewals run from four to ten years and are expected to raise over $40.5 million in the first year.

The commissioners will also be voting to create a behavioral specialist position within the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department. The specialist will coordinate community treatment and supervision plans for offenders and refer and connect individuals with severe mental illness to community mental health programs.

The working session to discuss the millage renewals begins at 5:30 PM ahead of the regular 7 PM meeting at the Washtenaw County Administration Building.

