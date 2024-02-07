Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to discuss increasing stipends for election canvassers

Those who serve on the Washtenaw County Board of Canvassers may soon make more money. That’s one of the items under consideration at tonight’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

County officials found that compensation for the Washtenaw County Board of Canvassers is far lower than boards in nearby counties. Now, ahead of the election season, the Board of Commissioners will discuss increasing the Board of Canvassers' compensation plan.

The proposed plan includes a $100 stipend for attending meetings that are four hours or less and a $200 stipend for attending meetings that are over four hours. An increase from their current compensation plan: $25 for meetings of any length. Mileage and meals will continue to be compensated.

The Board of Canvassers are responsible for determining the results of local and county elections and conducting any recounts that occur.

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners will meet tonight at 7 PM.

