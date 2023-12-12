Washtenaw County will soon implement new paid parental leave policy for employees

Washtenaw County employees will soon be guaranteed up to twelve weeks of paid parental leave, but there is still some work to be done.

The board approved the resolution unanimously, but the county’s Human Resources department still has to develop procedures to finalize and implement the policy. That is expected in the coming weeks.

Parents employed by the county will be allowed between ten and twelve weeks of paid leave.

Board chair Justin Hodge says the commission has been working towards this policy for a number of years and it makes the county a more equitable employer.

“I think it’s important for any organization to have a parental leave policy, and I’m excited that we’re going to be able to enact ours.”

The policy will cover people who are pregnant or have given birth to a child as well as primary caregivers to a new child. It is meant to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.

