Washtenaw Commissioners listen to public's opinions on Mental Health/Public Safety millage

A large group of residents showed up at Wednesday night’s County Commissioners meeting asking for changes in the way dollars raised through the Mental Health and Public Safety millage are spent.

The hearing was a mix of those ready to vote down the entire millage if isn’t changed to others saying such a move would be devastating to the people who need its funds the most.

Washtenaw County Health Officer Jimena Loveluck addressed the Commission in support of the millage. She says she wanted them to know there are a lot of partners in the community promoting mental health.

“In our recent community health assessment, we’ve determined through a community engaged process that one of our priorities for the next five years in community health improvement is going to be mental health.”

Board Chair Justin Hodge reiterated the millage renewal can’t be separated, but will look into if its eight-year renewal time can be shortened if commissioners so desire.

