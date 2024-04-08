© 2024 WEMU
Washtenaw Board of Commissioners may form group to manage mental health and public safety funds

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 8, 2024 at 6:02 AM EDT
Washtenaw County Administration Building in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Josh Hakala
Washtenaw County Administration Building in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Washtenaw County Commissioners are considering creating a public safety advisory body that would coordinate the use of funds from the Mental Health and Public Safety Millage.

There's been a lot of debate among residents and county officials regarding the millage that is expected to be placed on the November ballot for renewal.

Mental health activists say too many of the tax dollars being raised are going to police equipment and not mental health programs.

Commissioner Andy LaBarre proposed the advisory body. He says it would enhance communication between the Sheriff's office and the community.

"I think that this could be a way in which we could garner continuous public input from people that live and breathe the consequences of WCSO action or inaction."

Other members of the commission are receptive to creating such a committee but reiterated that changes to the millage itself are not possible ahead of the renewal vote.

Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersAndy LaBarremental health servicesmental healthPublic Safetymillagenovember ballot2024 ElectionsElections
