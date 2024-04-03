Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to discuss putting several millage renewal questions before voters

Washtenaw County Commissioners will be voting to place several millage renewals on the August and November ballots at tonight’s meeting. That comes after a discussion regarding the future of a more controversial millage.

Ahead of tonight’s regular meeting, the commission will hold a workshop to discuss the Mental Health and Public Safety millage. That millage has been the source of much debate in the county from people who say too much of the tax dollars raised is going to police enforcement equipment and not enough for mental health programs.

There have been suggestions that the two be split into separate millages. But Board Chair Justin Hodge says that can’t happen with a renewal vote.

“So, what we’re going to be discussing are particular changes we might be able to make to the ordinance that accompanies this millage and any changes that might be possible.”

The commission will give final approval to the Roads and Non-Motorized Millage, along with the Parks and Conservation District millages for the August 6th primary ballot. It will also vote to place the Emergency Communications and Veterans millages on the November ballot.

The board workshop begins at 4 PM with the meeting slated for 7 PM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org