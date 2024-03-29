Washtenaw County reaffirms itself as welcoming community to transgender people

Sunday is the international Transgender Day of Visibility, and Washtenaw County is showing its support through the month of April.

A small group of supporters braved the wind and cold on Thursday morning to raise the Transgender Pride Flag in front of the Washtenaw County Administration Building on North Main Street in Ann Arbor.

District 9 County Commissioner Katie Scott, the only LGBTQ+ elected official on the county level, says the importance of the day and the flag is the visibility.

“To make sure that people in the transgender community know that they’re seen here, that their experience is honored, know that they can be their authentic selves, especially with the rise in hate crimes across the U.S.”



Scott says about one in four transgender people in the country report acts of violence against them, and the numbers are worse for people of color. She says Washtenaw County is a more welcoming place, and she hopes it will always be one for all.

The trans-pride flag will fly through April.

