Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to hold public hearing on Mental Health and Public Safety millage

Washtenaw County commissioners are expected to hear an earful from local residents tonight during a public hearing for the renewal of the Mental Health and Public Safety Millage.

The debate over the future of the millage has been going on for weeks as mental health advocates say too many of the dollars for the sheriff’s office are going to things like new firearms and not treatment for inmates.

Commission Chairman Justin Hodge says they legally can’t change the millage ahead of its renewal vote, but they have discussed creating a committee to advise how the sheriff’s money is spent.

“We have that currently for the mental health side of that, but that hasn’t existed for the sheriff’s office dollars. Our conversation at the last working session focused on that.”

Hodge says the committee can be discussed separately from the millage and will be looked into this summer. The millage is expected to be placed on the November ballot during the May meeting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org