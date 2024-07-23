Debbie Dingell gets behind Kamala Harris' presidential run

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she fully supports Vice-President Kamala Harris to be the next U.S. President, but says she has no problem having others announce their candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

Dingell says she knows it was a very difficult decision by President Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign, particularly after so many decades of public service. She says the last few weeks have been difficult to watch.

As for supporting a different candidate, Dingell says anyone who voted for Biden knew Harris was his running mate.

But Dingell also says that next month’s convention should be an open and transparent process. She says while she strongly supports Harris, it can’t be shoved down anybody’s throat. And if anyone else wants their name to be placed into nomination, they should be allowed to do so.

“One, I know the vice-president. She’s very talented and very capable. And two, I thought it was important that we not disenfranchise people that had participated in the democratic nominating system.”



