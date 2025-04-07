City of Saline looking for recreation center improvements

The Saline City Council tonight is expected to vote to create and appoint a new Rec Center Task Force.

The task force appointed by Mayor Brian Marl and approved by the council is being asked to dive into the Rec Center’s financing, operations, programming and alternative funding streams.

Marl says the center is a popular place and wants to find ways to ensure future success.

“It truly is a community center. We want recreational activities and other community events to occur there. It cannot be an undue burden on our city’s general fund.”

Marl says none of these initiatives will pay for themselves, but he wants to make sure the contributions being provided by the general fund are nominal and strategic.

The 13-member task force, which includes five private citizens, will have about 90 days to report back with a proposal.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org