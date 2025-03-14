Saline City Council considers options for the future of Saline River Dam

Saline City Council expects a financial report on Monday from the city’s engineering office and Spicer Group consultants regarding the future of Saline Dam.

The City of Saline has been considering whether to maintain or remove the Saline Dam for the past year.

Originally built in the late 1800s and renovated in the 1970s, the dam is reaching the end of its structural lifespan.

Saline Mayor Brian Marl says if the dam is removed, it would drain Mill Pond, giving way to more land.

“Instead of a pond at Michigan Ave. and Mills, you would see more of a stream. Obviously, the water volume would increase during the rainy season. It would create significantly more topography land in Mill Pond Park.”

Marl says he hopes the presentation at Monday’s city council meeting will clarify the financial costs associated with the dam's upkeep. He says based on previous feedback from local community members, opinions are slightly in favor of keeping the dam.

