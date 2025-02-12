Saline fire board approves budget increase allowing for more firefighters

The Saline Area Fire Board has approved a nearly $730,000 increase to the fire department’s annual budget.

The Saline Fire Department is currently operating with just four firefighters, a staffing level, officials say, is challenging for meeting safety standards.

Fire Chief Jason Sperle says the additional funding will allow the department to hire a fifth firefighter, significantly improving its response capabilities.

He says this will help the station comply with Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration's two-in/two-out rule, which requires two firefighters outside an active fire to assist in case of an emergency. The added staff will also ensure better coverage when firefighters take time off.

Sperle adds, with this budget increase, the department can meet modern standards and better serve the Saline community.

