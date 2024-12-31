Scio Township preparing to increase its fire services for New Year

Scio Township is moving forward with plans to build a second fire station to keep up with a growing population.

In November, township voters approved a property tax levy to increase fire protection. Along with the new station, Scio Township is planning on doubling the size of its fire team to 24.

The Board of Trustees have begun the process to issue over $13 million in bonds to pay for the structure.

Attorney Patrick McGow works with the township on bond and finance projects. He says they will issue a capital improvement bond.

“It’s a very common bond issue in Michigan that allows townships and other local governments to borrow money pledging your full faith and credit as security for the bonds with the intent that really you’re going to use the fire millage or part of the fire millage.”

The new fire station would be built on township-owned land on near Liberty and Wagner roads. They hope to break ground in 2025.

