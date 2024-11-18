EGLE sending funds for brownfield cleanup project in Scio Township

A blighted, vacant industrial property in Scio Township is getting some brownfield funding from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

The site at 300 North Zeeb Road has been vacant since 2009. The soil and groundwater are contaminated with chlorinated solvents and metals.

Washtenaw County Economic Development Specialist Nathan Voght says the $1 million EGLE grant will pay for additional investigations and the removal of contaminated soil.

“Specifically, this building used to be like microfiche and, like, film processing. And so, you got actually inside the building some legacy contamination of the soil.”

Once it’s cleaned up, the site is expected to become the home of a high-tech job incubator, where startups can get mentoring and networking while sharing facilities.

Developer Michigan Innovation Headquarters expects to create about 300 jobs.

