Dan Swallow chosen as new Saline City Manager

The Saline City Council has voted to offer the position of City Manager to current Tecumseh City Manager Dan Swallow, but it wasn’t easy to get there.

By a narrow 4-3 vote, Swallow was the choice over interim City Manager Elle Cole. Her name was added after objections were raised when she was initially omitted from the list of finalists.

Mayor Brian Marl, who supported Swallow, says he hopes everybody gets on board with the decision.

“I’m keenly aware in a community as large as Saline with an eclectic and diverse array of opinions that not everyone will agree with our selection of City Manager. But as I said a week ago, foundationally, leadership is grounded in telling people the truth.”

The third candidate was Belleville City Manager Jason Smith.

Contract negotiations with Swallow will begin after a background check. Officials hope a deal can be made in July.

Cole will stay on with the city if she chooses.

