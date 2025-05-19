Saline to hold City Manager interviews on Wednesday

The City of Saline is down to its four final candidates to become the next City Manager. The public can meet the finalists on Wednesday ahead of the City Council interviews.

Mayor Brian Marl says it’s going to be a long day for the candidates. The four start with community tours in the morning, lunch, and a community meet-and-greet in City Council Chambers from 1-4 PM.

“Those interviews are open to the public, comment cards will be made available, and for those who cannot attend in person, we will be both live streaming and recording on YouTube and Channel 18.”

Marl says the candidates' formal council interviews will commence on the hour right after the open house. The four candidates are Todd Saums, Jason Smith, Daniel Swallow and Michael Tremblay.

Marl says he expects to hold a special meeting after Memorial Day for the City Council to decide its next step.

