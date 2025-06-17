Saline City Council includes interim city manager in new interview rounds

After receiving feedback from the community, the Saline City Council has decided to include its current acting city manager in the list of candidates for the city manager position.

The Saline City Council voted 5-2 in favor of sending a candidacy invitation to acting city manager Elle Cole on its list of finalists for city manager. Current Belleville city manager Jason Smith and Tecumseh city manager Dan Swallow were also invited back for a new round of interviews.

Saline Mayor Brian Marl says the two candidates and Cole demonstrate the management skills, emotional intelligence, and community engagement abilities that the city desires in a city manager.

“Several of my council colleagues who had been impressed by her tenure as acting city manager. Due to her performance, they thought it was important to invite her back.”

Saline City Council will meet on Tuesday, June 24th to hold public interviews with all three remaining candidates. Marl says if the council doesn’t reach a conclusion on their chosen city manager then, they will reconvene for a special meeting a day or two later in order to make a final decision.

