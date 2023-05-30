© 2023 WEMU
Refugees fleeing fighting in Sudan are streaming into neighboring Chad

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published May 30, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT
A makeshift camp on the border in Chad for refugees from the Darfur region of Sudan. Fighting has grown in intensity there in the past few weeks, since the conflict between the two warring generals began mid April.
Emmanuel Akinwotu
/
NPR
A makeshift camp on the border in Chad for refugees from the Darfur region of Sudan. Fighting has grown in intensity there in the past few weeks, since the conflict between the two warring generals began mid April.

The Darfur region in West Sudan is a vast area that has been traumatised by decades of genocidal violence. It is now suffering again.

While the capital Khartoum has been the epicentre of the recent conflict between two warring generals, those fleeing from Darfur have been sharing their accounts of the brutal and under-reported fighting there.

Thousands of people have been making their way over the Sudan border, to neighbouring Chad, a country that is already sheltering thousands of Sudanese refugees from previous conflicts in Darfur. NPR's Africa correspondent Emmanuel Akinwotu reports from Chad.

