Why rare earth elements are central to U.S.-China trade talks

The U.S. and China have agreed on what the U.S. is calling a framework to resolve their trade differences - this after two days of marathon talks in London. At the heart of those negotiations were rare-earth elements which are used in many pieces of sophisticated technology. China has a near monopoly over many of them. The U.S. needs them. NPR's international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam is with us now to explain why. Good morning, Jackie.

JACKIE NORTHAM, BYLINE: Good morning, Michel.

MARTIN: First of all, would you just tell us what we know about the talks?

NORTHAM: Sure. They were an effort to revive an agreement made last month that was aimed at lowering trade tensions between China and the U.S. And one of the main things U.S. negotiators were looking for in these talks was for China to accelerate exports of rare-earth minerals. And in return, the U.S. could ease some of its own export controls, perhaps on technology or in software. We don't have full details what was agreed upon, and this framework still has to be signed off by President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.

MARTIN: Why is it so important that the U.S. has access to the rare-earth elements?

NORTHAM: Well, rare earths are actually a bundle of 17 elements, and they're critical components for this new age of technology - you know, robotics, smartphones, AI. They're used for renewable energy and, you know, batteries. And, certainly, they're key for advanced weaponry, like missiles and fighter planes. So, yes, rare earths are absolutely crucial for American economic competitiveness, national security, defense. And the issue is that China has a near monopoly, as you said, on producing and processing them.

MARTIN: And given the importance of rare earths to the U.S., presumably, China's dominance gives Beijing some leverage over Washington. Would that be fair to say?

NORTHAM: Oh, yeah, definitely. You know, and we're seeing this play out now. Earlier this year, when Trump's tariffs came to a head, China stopped exports of several rare-earth elements. And, you know, that had an impact on the auto industry here, on defense. And, you know, they lifted those export bans on some rare earth last month, but the U.S. accused China of releasing them very slowly, and that's what's led to these talks.

MARTIN: So, if that's the case, Jackie, why can't or why isn't the U.S. producing and processing rare earths? Is it because there aren't any here in the U.S.?

NORTHAM: There are, but there's only one mine here in the U.S. right now producing rare earths. At one time, you know, around the mid-20th century, the U.S. was a leader in producing and processing rare earths, but, you know, that began to collapse, starting in the 1980s, in part because processing them can be environmentally damaging. And I spoke with Ted Wittenstein. He's a specialist on U.S., China and technology security issues at Yale University. He said China isn't concerned about the environmental impact.

ED WITTENSTEIN: It has an ability to sort of cut through bureaucratic red tape and create mines in ways that would never be really possible in a lot of other Western countries.

NORTHAM: And, you know, Michel, President Trump has signed an executive order invoking wartime powers, you know, to help boost production of rare-earth elements in the U.S., but that's going to take a long time for that to happen. Things like licensing, infrastructure and the like. And, in the meantime, it's hope China will supply the U.S. with rare earths.

MARTIN: That is NPR's international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam. Jackie, thank you.

NORTHAM: Thanks very much, Michel.

