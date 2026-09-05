'Wait Wait' for September 5, 2026: Live in Ohio with Maggie Smith!
This week's show was recorded in Huber Heights, Ohio with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Maggie Smith, and panelists Annie Rauwerda, Mo Rocca, and Shane Torres. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Alzo This Time
All Off Board! You're Gonna Feel A Little Pinch—And Love It; A Doll Grows Up
Panel Questions
The Age of Pheromone-Maxxing
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a controversy at the Graveley Fruit Farm, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Award-winning poet Maggie Smith answers our questions about professional wrestling
Peter talks to poet Maggie Smith. Maggie plays our game called, "Oh, no! It's the inverted stomp facebreaker! " Three questions about professional wrestling.
Panel Questions
George Santos Is Back!; Smart Mouths
Limericks
Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Turn Your Career Frown Upside Down; Wild Times at the Petting Zoo; A Messy Way To Stay Clean
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that people are into needles, what's the next scary thing we'll learn to love?
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