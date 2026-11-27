SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

For millions of children in Sudan, classrooms have been replaced by battlefields. Three years of civil war have left schools destroyed, families displaced and children exposed to drones, famine and forced marriage. Kate Bartlett reports.

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KATE BARTLETT, BYLINE: The happy sounds of children playing belies their circumstances. These children are in a displacement camp in Tawila, in Sudan's North Darfur region.

SAM NUTT: If you ask the children how many of them were displaced by the war, every single hand goes up.

BARTLETT: Dr. Sam Nutt is the head of North American NGO War Child, which supports children in conflict zones with a particular focus on education. She's just returned from a trip to Sudan and described the capital Khartoum as, quote, "post-apocalyptic."

NUTT: If you ask the children one on one how many of them have witnessed someone who has been injured or killed as a result of the conflict, all of them say the same thing. Many of them lost one or both parents.

BARTLETT: Laura Mills from Amnesty International says this is just perpetuating the conflict.

LAURA MILLS: We spoke to many children in particular who told us that, you know, especially because they haven't been able to go to school for years, many of them saw their only option as going back to fight.

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BARTLETT: The U.N. has called Sudan the world's worst humanitarian crisis. The conflict erupted in April 2023 when fighting broke out between Sudanese government troops and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces or RSF.

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BARTLETT: Since then, the war has spread across the country, displacing millions and killing tens of thousands, according to the U.N. Both sides have committed atrocities, with the RSF accused of genocide in the remote western region of Darfur. And with almost 20 million Sudanese already facing acute hunger, U.N. agencies warn the super El Niño could exacerbate food shortages in the coming months. And while it might seem far away, the war in the strategically located mineral-rich country isn't happening in a vacuum, as Dr. Nutt explains.

NUTT: This conflict has significant global tentacles that are of interest to every single American.

BARTLETT: The conflict is not only impacting the surrounding countries, but is funded and supported by others much further away, from Iran and Russia to U.S. ally the United Arab Emirates, accused of backing the RSF, a charge it denies. Amnesty International's Mills again.

MILLS: Eventually, this is just going to lead to a more unstable world where we see the number of wars that are escalating by the day. And it will come back to haunt us.

BARTLETT: As for Sudan's children, there is one story in particular that has stayed with Dr. Nutt.

NUTT: There's one little girl who was 11-years-old in our class who wanted to be a doctor because she wanted to help keep people alive precisely because she had witnessed both of her parents being gunned down in front of her.

BARTLETT: The consequences of this war will also last long after the fighting stops.

Kate Bartlett, NPR News, Johannesburg. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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