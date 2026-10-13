36th Annual Reach Out to Youth - Wayne State University School of Medicine

36th Annual Reach Out to Youth (2026)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: In-person event at Wayne State University School of Medicine, located at Scott Hall 540 E. Canfield in Detroit

Theme: Motor City Muscles

Wayne State University School of Medicine’s chapter of the Student National Medical Association/Black Medical Student Association is proud to host its 36th annual Reach Out to Youth.

Children ages 7-11 and their parents are invited to participate in this free program, featuring engaging and inspiring workshops designed to encourage Detroit-area youth to explore careers in the medical profession. The program is focused on students who are underrepresented in the fields of science and medicine, particularly those of African American, Latin American, and Native American descent.

Our hope is that Reach Out to Youth will play a meaningful role in inspiring and supporting every child who dreams of becoming a doctor one day, helping them see a future for themselves in medicine and the health sciences.

Register at: https://waynestate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d6GaZOp3UuLtVwW