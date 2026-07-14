Live Music - Drinks - Food - Community

6th Annual Preservation Fall Fest @ The HOMES Campus

Preservation Fall Fest is back for year 6! And we’re turning it up again.

Join us Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the HOMES Campus for another night of live music, great beer, food, friends, and fall festival energy. PFF has become one of our favorite nights of the year, and we’re excited to bring another incredible lineup to the stage.

This year’s lineup:

DJ em∧

Opening the night - DJ em∧ brings a one-of-a-kind mix of energy, verve, and get-up-and-dance momentum . Hailing from Evanston, IL and delivering Chicago grade spins!

Bandeau

Kicking off the night, Beadeau will set the tone for PFF 26 with style, groove, and a big live sound. We’re excited to have them open the evening and get the HOMES Campus moving early.

Normal Mode

Normal Mode takes the second slot with infectious energy, sharp musicianship, and a sound built for a festival crowd. They’re a perfect fit for the PFF stage and will keep the night rolling.

Jackamo

Jackamo steps into the third spot and brings the kind of set that turns a great night into a full-on party. Big sound, great energy, and exactly the right band to lead us into the final stretch.

Sonic Smut

Closing out PFF 26, Sonic Smut brings raw, loud, high-voltage rock energy to finish the night strong. Expect a big, sweaty, no-holding-back finale to year 6.

The Details

For the third year in a row, Preservation Fall Fest will call the HOMES Campus home. We’re so excited to partner again with HOMES to make PFF 26 another memorable night.

Plenty of great HOMES beer will be available, along with other excellent drink options at the cash bar. An excellent food menu for PFF 26 will also be available, including vegetarian and vegan options.

Timeline — subject to change

6:00 PM — Doors Open

6:15 PM — DJ Set

7:00 PM — Bandeau

8:00 PM — Jackamo

9:00 PM — Normal Mode

10:00 PM — Sonic Smut

11:00 PM — Show Ends

Ticket Prices

General Admission:

$30

VIP Ticket: $75

Includes access to a private stage-side VIP zone, private bar access, PFF 26 T-shirt, HOMES swag, and a few extra festival perks to make the night even better.

Tickets available through Eventbrite.

Come ready for a great night of live music, fall vibes, and community. PFF 26 is going to be a good one.