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A Night of Jazz

A Night of Jazz

As part of the Yspi After Dark Serie this is the second event, featuring a 6-piece jazz ensemble being led by the oldest son of the Legendary singer Paul Williams of the Temptations, Paul Williams Jr. and with Spoken Word artist Tracey Renae of the Full Circle Band. The ticket price will include a full buffet.

The Lux Lofts
$50 each or $75 a couple
07:00 PM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Muhammad Entertainment Management LLC
9036695069
williammuhammad7121@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Paul Williams
The Lux Lofts
100 W. Michigan ave
ypsilanti, Michigan 48198
9036695069
williammuhammad7121@gmail.com
muhammadentertainmanetmanagement21@gmail.com