AAPEX2026 Ann Arbor Stamp Show

Michigan's largest annual stamp show features 23 dealers from thirteen states with US & foreign stamps, covers, and collector supplies. Friday Nov 6 10-5, Saturday Nov 7 10-4. Exhibits, youth area with free stamps for beginners, POSTCROSSING Meet-Up Saturday 11-2, food sales, USPS and UN Postal Administration with current issues. Two auction firms accept consignments. Sign-in and name tags required.