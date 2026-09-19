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AAPEX2026 Ann Arbor Stamp Show

AAPEX2026 Ann Arbor Stamp Show

Michigan's largest annual stamp show features 23 dealers from thirteen states with US & foreign stamps, covers, and collector supplies. Friday Nov 6 10-5, Saturday Nov 7 10-4. Exhibits, youth area with free stamps for beginners, POSTCROSSING Meet-Up Saturday 11-2, food sales, USPS and UN Postal Administration with current issues. Two auction firms accept consignments. Sign-in and name tags required.

Morris Lawrence Building, Washtenaw Community College
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Ann Arbor Stamp Club
(734) 761-5859
arbor@provide.net
www.annarborstampclub.org
Morris Lawrence Building, Washtenaw Community College
4800 E. Huron River Drive
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104