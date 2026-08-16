Active Against ALS Uncork a Cure

Please join us on October 15, 2025 from 6-9pm for our 4th Annual Uncork a Cure for ALS. Enjoy an evening of food, drink, and entertainment while participating in our Online Auction. The event will be held at York Food & Drink in Ann Arbor. If you are unable to attend, please consider making a donation, becoming a sponsor, or make a donation to our auction. Visit our website at ActiveAgainstALS.org for more information or to register.