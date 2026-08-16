Active Against ALS Uncork a Cure
Active Against ALS Uncork a Cure
Please join us on October 15, 2025 from 6-9pm for our 4th Annual Uncork a Cure for ALS. Enjoy an evening of food, drink, and entertainment while participating in our Online Auction. The event will be held at York Food & Drink in Ann Arbor. If you are unable to attend, please consider making a donation, becoming a sponsor, or make a donation to our auction. Visit our website at ActiveAgainstALS.org for more information or to register.
York Food & Drink
$110 through Sept. 29. After Sept 29, $130.
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Active Against ALS
734-531-7959
info.activeagainstals@gmail.com
York Food & Drink
1928 Packard StAnn Arbor , Michigan 48104