Afro-Latin jazz with John Santos Sextet

Friday, November 13

7:00 PM

Keene Theater, East Quadrangle

701 E. University Ave

Ann Arbor, MI 48109

Free and open to the public

Led by seven-time Grammy nominee John Santos, the John Santos Sextet brings Afro-Latin jazz to life through irresistible rhythms, bold improvisation, and deep musical connection. The ensemble blends jazz with the rich traditions of the Caribbean and Latin America, creating music that is both rooted in history and vibrantly contemporary.

Known for its dynamic performances and exceptional musicianship, the sextet invites audiences into a joyful, soulful exploration of rhythm and culture. Expect an unforgettable evening of percussion-driven grooves, spirited collaboration, and music that moves both body and mind.

Presented by the Center for World Performances Studies with support from the Residential College and the School of Music, Theatre & Dance Percussion Program

If you are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to participate in this event, please contact the Center for World Performance Studies at cwps.information@umich.edu at least one week in advance of this event. Please be aware that advance notice is necessary as some accommodations may require more time for the University to arrange.