All Hallows Illumination of Frog Island Park
All Hallows Illumination of Frog Island Park
The evening after Halloween, this family-friendly event is a free celebration of magic and community. Share your spirit and bring your pumpkins down to Frog Island Park! Spooky effects, entertainment, LED lights, and cider will be provided. https://www.facebook.com/share/1L7RsMmVug/
Frog Island Amphitheater
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
All Hallows' Ypsilanti LLC
2024870969
deckerjames202@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
deckerjames202@gmail.com
Frog Island Amphitheater
699 Rice StreetYpsilanti , Michigan 48198