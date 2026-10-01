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All Hallows Illumination of Frog Island Park

All Hallows Illumination of Frog Island Park

The evening after Halloween, this family-friendly event is a free celebration of magic and community. Share your spirit and bring your pumpkins down to Frog Island Park! Spooky effects, entertainment, LED lights, and cider will be provided. https://www.facebook.com/share/1L7RsMmVug/

Frog Island Amphitheater
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

All Hallows' Ypsilanti LLC
2024870969
deckerjames202@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/1L7RsMmVug/

Artist Group Info

deckerjames202@gmail.com
Frog Island Amphitheater
699 Rice Street
Ypsilanti , Michigan 48198