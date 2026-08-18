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Ana Everling

Ana Everling

Vocalist and storyteller Ana Everling crafts a sonic bridge between ancestral tradition and avant-garde expression, centering her work on the reclamation of a Romanian cultural heritage within the Republic of Moldova once targeted for systemic erasure.

Her research restores the voices of composers censored for expressing their Romanian identity too overtly, weaving their lost works into original compositions that pulse with modern improvisation and live vocal looping.

** Limited seating is available, buying in advance is strongly encouraged! **

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Celebrate the unifying power of the world’s music at the 2026 Connecting Chords Music Festival, running from August 14 – November 29. Established in 2001, the Festival features an incredible variety and quality of musicians every year – if you know, *you know*!

Learn more about the Festival at ccmusicfest.com.

Dormouse Theatre
Advance: $17, $14 seniors/veterans, $5 age 25 + under
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Connecting Chords Music Festival
269-382-2910
info@ccmusicfest.com
Dormouse Theatre
1030 Portage Street
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49001
https://www.dormousetheatre.com/